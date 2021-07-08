Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on APEMY. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Aperam from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Aperam from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Aperam from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aperam in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aperam from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Aperam has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

APEMY remained flat at $$54.00 during trading on Thursday. 78 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244. Aperam has a 52-week low of $26.40 and a 52-week high of $59.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.43.

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

