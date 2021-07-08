APG Asset Management N.V. Decreases Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 50.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 172,442 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 176,749 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $3,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

In other Halliburton news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $531,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,708. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Halliburton stock opened at $21.62 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.94 and a beta of 2.84. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $25.00.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. Halliburton’s revenue was down 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.69%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HAL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays upgraded Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Halliburton from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.43.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.