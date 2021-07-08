APG Asset Management N.V. Lowers Position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,600 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABCB. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

ABCB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson lowered Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of ABCB stock opened at $48.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.42. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.91 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $282.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.55 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 29.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.86%.

Ameris Bancorp Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.