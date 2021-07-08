APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 13,219 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,219 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $2,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FMX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 3,867.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 13,690 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 44,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after buying an additional 5,324 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period.

FMX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.80.

Shares of FMX opened at $85.11 on Thursday. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $86.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. Analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a $0.5771 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 466.67%.

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

