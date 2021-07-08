APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 237,581 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 60.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 237,581 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $682,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 364,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,527,000 after buying an additional 27,088 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 59,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PBCT shares. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Compass Point raised their target price on People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. People’s United Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.36.

In other People’s United Financial news, VP Lee C. Powlus sold 7,253 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $138,169.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 162,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,349.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO R David Rosato sold 15,209 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total value of $296,119.23. In the last three months, insiders sold 252,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,613,659. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $16.59 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.22. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $19.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.07 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 26.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.183 dividend. This is a positive change from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.48%.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

