APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 533,016 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 87.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533,016 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 44,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 22,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes stock opened at $39.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.48. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $39.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zelman & Associates cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.38.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

