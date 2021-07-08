APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 8,800 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.09% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $2,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APAM. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter worth $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter worth $34,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 250.0% in the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 1,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on APAM shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe acquired 98,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.06 per share, for a total transaction of $5,003,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APAM opened at $51.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.84. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.93 and a 12 month high of $57.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.79.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 178.08% and a net margin of 25.83%. The company had revenue of $290.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.71%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

