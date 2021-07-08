Apple’s (J) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Apple (LON:J) in a research report report published on Monday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Separately, Barclays increased their target price on Apple from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 305 ($3.98) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 335 ($4.38).

About Apple

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

