Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Applied UV is focused on the development and acquisition of technology which address infection prevention in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial and residential markets. Applied UV is based in NY. “

AUVI traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,385. Applied UV has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $35.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $85.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.39.

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.31 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Applied UV will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Applied UV news, President Max Munn purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.23 per share, for a total transaction of $36,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUVI. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Applied UV in the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied UV in the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Applied UV in the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied UV Company Profile

Applied UV, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, assembly, and distribution of automated disinfecting mirror systems for use in hospitals and other healthcare facilities in the United States and internationally. It also manufactures and supplies fine decorative framed mirrors, framed art, and vanities primarily to the hospitality market.

