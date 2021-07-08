Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Given New $164.00 Price Target at Barclays

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on APTV. TheStreet lowered shares of Aptiv from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an underweight rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Aptiv from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $140.74.

APTV opened at $154.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.42. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $74.00 and a fifty-two week high of $160.53. The company has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.12.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Aptiv will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,093.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total transaction of $914,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,435,831.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Third Point LLC grew its stake in Aptiv by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,550,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $213,745,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 208,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 196,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,046,000 after acquiring an additional 74,975 shares during the last quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,055,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,106 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

