Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Apyx Medical Corporation is an energy technology company. It provides products in the cosmetic and surgical markets. The company’s Helium Plasma Technology is marketed and sold as Renuvion(R) in the cosmetic surgery market and J-Plasma(R) in the hospital surgical market. Apyx Medical Corporation, formerly known as Bovie Medical Corporation, is based in FL, United States. “

Separately, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Apyx Medical in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:APYX opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.03. The company has a market cap of $333.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.63 and a beta of 0.75. Apyx Medical has a one year low of $4.35 and a one year high of $12.01.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 million. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 47.35% and a negative return on equity of 24.39%. On average, analysts anticipate that Apyx Medical will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APYX. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 298.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apyx Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 6,594 shares during the last quarter. 55.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and OEM. It offers electrosurgical generators based on its Helium Plasma Technology for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

