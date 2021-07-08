Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. operates as a franchisee of McDonald’s with its operations divided in Brazil; North Latin America division; South Latin America and the Caribbean division. It also runs quick service restaurants in Latin America and the Caribbean. It has operations in territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Uruguay, the U.S. Virgin Islands of St. Croix and St. Thomas, and Venezuela. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Arcos Dorados in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Arcos Dorados in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.60 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Arcos Dorados from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.62.

ARCO traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,190. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.80. Arcos Dorados has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $6.82.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13). Arcos Dorados had a negative return on equity of 73.32% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $559.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arcos Dorados will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,519,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,672,000 after acquiring an additional 219,767 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Arcos Dorados during the fourth quarter worth about $5,035,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 530,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 147,474 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 353,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 46,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Group LLC lifted its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 1,274,671 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,412,000 after acquiring an additional 487,539 shares in the last quarter. 39.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

