Argo Blockchain (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Shares of Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.65 and last traded at $1.66. 304,175 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 3,299,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Argo Blockchain Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ARBKF)

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiary, Argo Blockchain Canada Holdings Inc, engages in the crypto asset mining services worldwide. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

