Argus Increases Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $540.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target hoisted by Argus from $515.00 to $540.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut Domino’s Pizza from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Domino’s Pizza from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wedbush upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $369.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $438.36.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $478.18 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $319.71 and a 52 week high of $479.27. The firm has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $441.47.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.61 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

In other news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 3,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $1,539,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,420,555. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total value of $1,717,620.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,047,586.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,887 shares of company stock worth $11,800,422. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 60.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

