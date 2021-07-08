Aristotle N. Balogh Sells 4,000 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $618,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $143.72 on Thursday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $219.94. The stock has a market cap of $88.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.83.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.99 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $176.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $198.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $245.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.97.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Featured Article: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.