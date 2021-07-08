Arrow Global Group (LON:ARW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $309.50

Arrow Global Group PLC (LON:ARW)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 309.50 ($4.04) and last traded at GBX 309.50 ($4.04), with a volume of 6163 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 305.50 ($3.99).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Get Arrow Global Group alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 908.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,099.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of £542.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00.

Arrow Global Group PLC identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured defaulted and non-core loan portfolios and real estate from and on behalf of financial institutions, such as banks, institutional investors, and credit card companies in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Portugal, Italy, and the Netherlands.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.