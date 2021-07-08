Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Cuts Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 45,494 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.11% of Garmin worth $28,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Garmin by 2.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Garmin by 4.0% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group grew its position in shares of Garmin by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 14,054 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Garmin by 74.8% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Garmin stock opened at $147.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.93. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $91.84 and a fifty-two week high of $147.99. The company has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. Garmin had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.14%.

In related news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,079 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.56, for a total transaction of $148,427.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip Straub sold 5,898 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total transaction of $853,676.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 241,214 shares of company stock valued at $34,321,615 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

