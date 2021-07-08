Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 91,186 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,112,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,186 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in ABB were worth $33,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABB. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 186.9% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 145.8% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of ABB during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ABB during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 2,344.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the period. 5.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABB opened at $35.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19. ABB Ltd has a 1 year low of $24.07 and a 1 year high of $35.28. The company has a market capitalization of $72.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.98.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. ABB had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. HSBC upgraded ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.28 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

