Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 60,957 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 736,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,957 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $29,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 787.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 92,181 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 585,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,872,000 after purchasing an additional 13,560 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,454,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $443,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,778,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATGE opened at $37.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.21. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.22 and a twelve month high of $43.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $280.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.31 million. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 231,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $9,000,265.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 128,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total value of $4,945,268.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 386,144 shares of company stock worth $14,917,122 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

