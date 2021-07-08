Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Trims Stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,316 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.63% of Helen of Troy worth $32,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 121,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,992,000 after buying an additional 9,509 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 79,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,811,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,197,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 37,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,867,000 after buying an additional 6,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,563,000 after buying an additional 3,943 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HELE. Zacks Investment Research raised Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Helen of Troy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.25.

HELE stock opened at $232.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.36. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $265.97.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.57. The firm had revenue of $509.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.74 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 5,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $1,211,271.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.

