Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Shares Bought by Ally Bridge Group NY LLC

Ally Bridge Group NY LLC raised its holdings in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 4.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 104,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares during the period. Arvinas comprises 1.3% of Ally Bridge Group NY LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $6,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 253.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Arvinas in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 178.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Arvinas in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Arvinas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

In other news, insider Ronald Peck sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $1,533,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,745,004.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $56,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 828,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,391,691.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ARVN traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,818. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.40. Arvinas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $92.77. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -24.41 and a beta of 2.00.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.01). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 656.61% and a negative return on equity of 33.38%. The company had revenue of $5.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 million. On average, analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

Arvinas Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

