Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $22.28

Shares of Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.28 and traded as high as $22.67. Asahi Kasei shares last traded at $22.07, with a volume of 40,566 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AHKSY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Asahi Kasei from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Asahi Kasei from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.29.

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Asahi Kasei had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Asahi Kasei Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY)

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells chemical products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Material, Homes, and Health Care. It offers cupro fiber, lining fabric, stretch fiber, spunbond nonwoven, cupro nonwoven fabric, microfiber suede, oil-water separator, multifunctional nonwoven, deodorizing nonwoven, heat-press formable thermoplastic nonwoven, noise suppression sheet, filament, flame-resistant fiber, honeycomb fabric, and cellulose nanobead products.

