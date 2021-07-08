AscendEX (BitMax) Token (BTMX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $40.14 Million

AscendEX (BitMax) Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded down 25.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. Over the last week, AscendEX (BitMax) Token has traded 15.5% higher against the US dollar. One AscendEX (BitMax) Token coin can currently be purchased for about $2.00 or 0.00003550 BTC on major exchanges. AscendEX (BitMax) Token has a total market cap of $1.32 billion and approximately $40.14 million worth of AscendEX (BitMax) Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About AscendEX (BitMax) Token

AscendEX (BitMax) Token is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. AscendEX (BitMax) Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. AscendEX (BitMax) Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling AscendEX (BitMax) Token

