Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Position Boosted by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,675,104 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,435 shares during the quarter. Aspen Technology accounts for 2.6% of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 9.81% of Aspen Technology worth $963,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $611,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Aspen Technology news, EVP John Hague sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total transaction of $83,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,902,630.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 8,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $1,253,984.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,773.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,098 shares of company stock valued at $8,052,793 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aspen Technology stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $146.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.34. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.55 and a 12-month high of $162.56. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 43.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $162.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.37 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 55.65% and a net margin of 45.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Aspen Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.83.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

