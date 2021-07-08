Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) by 55.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 183,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230,864 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Assertio were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Assertio by 562.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 2,250,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ASRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

ASRT stock opened at $1.48 on Thursday. Assertio Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $5.80. The company has a market cap of $64.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.16. Assertio had a negative net margin of 57.78% and a negative return on equity of 80.60%. The company had revenue of $26.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Assertio Holdings, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company's pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; moderate to severe ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

