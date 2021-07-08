Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Trading Down 6.6%

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)’s stock price traded down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.87 and last traded at $14.87. 9,116 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 987,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.92.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.45.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joe Newell sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,971,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristin Yarema acquired 32,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.57 per share, with a total value of $471,091.81. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 93,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,363,008.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATRA. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 176.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,624,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315,005 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $26,642,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,507,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,208 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,207,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,858,000 after acquiring an additional 629,092 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 2,453.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 526,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,555,000 after acquiring an additional 505,500 shares during the period.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

