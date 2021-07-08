Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

ATNX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Athenex in a report on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Athenex in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of Athenex in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.81.

Shares of Athenex stock opened at $4.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $376.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.69. Athenex has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $15.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $41.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.50 million. Athenex had a negative net margin of 110.02% and a negative return on equity of 89.73%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Athenex will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Athenex during the first quarter worth $280,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Athenex by 134.4% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 93,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 53,386 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Athenex by 1,895.9% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 600,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 570,042 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Athenex by 1,087.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 724,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 663,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Athenex during the fourth quarter worth $948,000. 57.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. It operates through three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oral Paclitaxel, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in advanced malignancies and gastric cancer; and Oral Irinotecan and Encequidar, a potent anticancer drug that is in a Phase I study for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, glioblastoma, lung, ovarian, cervical, upper gastrointestinal, and pancreatic cancer.

