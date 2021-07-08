Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ATLKY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Shares of ATLKY opened at $62.78 on Tuesday. Atlas Copco has a fifty-two week low of $43.39 and a fifty-two week high of $66.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.84 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 27.13%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlas Copco will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

