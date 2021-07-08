Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.88.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATCO. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Atlas from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Atlas from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Atlas from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATCO. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Atlas during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Atlas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Atlas during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Atlas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATCO stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.31. The stock had a trading volume of 22,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,277. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.83. Atlas has a 52-week low of $6.91 and a 52-week high of $14.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). Atlas had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $372.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.22 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Atlas will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.55%.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

