Atom Investors LP Decreases Holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Atom Investors LP reduced its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) by 69.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,277 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP owned about 0.07% of Protagonist Therapeutics worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,744,000 after purchasing an additional 409,918 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 845,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,043,000 after purchasing an additional 259,536 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 656,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,979,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 645,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,723,000 after purchasing an additional 137,378 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,247,000.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ PTGX opened at $45.17 on Thursday. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $47.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.56.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 224.79%. The company had revenue of $6.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 million. On average, research analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTGX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. JMP Securities started coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Protagonist Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Protagonist Therapeutics Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

Featured Story: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.