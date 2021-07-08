Atom Investors LP Makes New $598,000 Investment in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cinemark by 10,427.2% during the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,311,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,656,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280,200 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,120,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 20,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 7,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNK opened at $19.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $27.84.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.06 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 87.21% and a negative net margin of 297.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNK. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cinemark from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.30.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 4, 2021, it operated 531 theatres with 5,958 screens in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

