Atom Investors LP Purchases New Position in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 32,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,000. Atom Investors LP owned approximately 0.05% of Telos as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TLS. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telos in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,484,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Telos by 276.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,088,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,268,000 after purchasing an additional 799,292 shares in the last quarter. Nellore Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Telos in the 1st quarter worth about $17,971,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Telos by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 812,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,802,000 after buying an additional 440,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Telos in the 4th quarter worth about $13,644,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.23% of the company’s stock.

TLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Telos from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Telos from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Telos from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.88.

Shares of Telos stock opened at $32.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.19. Telos Co. has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $41.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.00.

In other news, COO Edward L. Williams sold 1,200 shares of Telos stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total transaction of $38,604.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brendan D. Malloy sold 35,900 shares of Telos stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total transaction of $1,145,928.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 326,855 shares of company stock worth $10,587,841. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

