Atom Investors LP Sells 1,844 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Atom Investors LP lessened its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 54.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,844 shares during the quarter. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Linde were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Linde by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,736,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,890,678,000 after acquiring an additional 271,363 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $2,719,979,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Linde by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,165,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,847,859,000 after acquiring an additional 39,249 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Linde by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,234,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,300,479,000 after acquiring an additional 159,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in Linde by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,600,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,288,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,696 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LIN opened at $286.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $293.56. The stock has a market cap of $149.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $214.14 and a fifty-two week high of $305.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.48%. Sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LIN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Linde from $311.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen began coverage on Linde in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Sunday, May 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.12.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

