Atom Investors LP Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Atom Investors LP lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 60.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 92,311 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marketfield Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,485,000. Sepio Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $604,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 452.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 64,571 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,992,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF stock opened at $26.08 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a twelve month low of $19.24 and a twelve month high of $27.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.51.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

