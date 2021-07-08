Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (AI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on August 12th

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

TSE:AI opened at C$14.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 108.97, a current ratio of 109.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.40. The firm has a market cap of C$619.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.26. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 1-year low of C$10.06 and a 1-year high of C$14.79.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AI. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.40 price objective (up from C$13.30) on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

