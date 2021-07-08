Aurora Investment Counsel Acquires 1,183 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 32.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,809 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBAC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 7.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 614,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,585,000 after purchasing an additional 44,040 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in SBA Communications by 36.7% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 45,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,499,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in SBA Communications by 482.4% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 16,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 13,570 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in SBA Communications by 2.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,697,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,588,000 after acquiring an additional 69,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in SBA Communications by 17.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,450,000 after acquiring an additional 35,234 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total transaction of $1,920,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.81, for a total transaction of $150,159.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,037.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,601,583. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBAC has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $313.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $277.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $321.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $329.56. 5,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,780. The stock has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a PE ratio of 268.94 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.84. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $232.88 and a one year high of $332.60.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $548.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.14) earnings per share. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

Featured Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.