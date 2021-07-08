Aurora Investment Counsel Invests $1.83 Million in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 70,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,000. Valvoline accounts for 1.3% of Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valvoline in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Valvoline in the first quarter worth $204,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valvoline in the first quarter worth $204,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Valvoline in the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Valvoline by 559.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares during the period. 96.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VVV traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,830. Valvoline Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.34 and a fifty-two week high of $34.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.65.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 317.87% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.11 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

Several brokerages recently commented on VVV. Zacks Investment Research raised Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist lifted their price objective on Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Valvoline from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valvoline has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

