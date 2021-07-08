Aurora Investment Counsel Purchases Shares of 29,337 Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,337 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Open Text by 68.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 551 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Open Text by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,693 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Open Text by 3.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,681 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Open Text by 2.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Open Text by 6.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,369 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 64.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OTEX shares. Raymond James set a $59.00 target price on Open Text and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays lowered Open Text from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Open Text has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.75.

Shares of NASDAQ OTEX traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.96. The stock had a trading volume of 18,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.44. Open Text Co. has a twelve month low of $36.18 and a twelve month high of $52.04. The stock has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.86 and a beta of 0.93.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Open Text had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $832.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Open Text Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.2008 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.57%.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

