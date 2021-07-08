Aurora Investment Counsel Reduces Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Aurora Investment Counsel decreased its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6,611.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 156.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 15.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the first quarter worth $152,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the first quarter worth $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

GPK traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.82. 19,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,513,626. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $19.75.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 3.54%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

