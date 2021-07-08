AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.25 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AutoWeb, Inc. provides consumer leads and associated marketing services primarily to automotive dealers and manufacturers throughout the United States. It also provides consumers with robust and original online automotive content. AutoWeb Inc., formerly known as Autobytel Inc., is headquartered in Irvine, CA. “

Separately, Barrington Research reduced their price target on AutoWeb from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

NASDAQ:AUTO opened at $2.87 on Wednesday. AutoWeb has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $5.97. The company has a market cap of $38.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.81.

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.14. AutoWeb had a negative return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $17.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.61 million. Equities analysts predict that AutoWeb will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUTO. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoWeb during the 1st quarter worth $534,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AutoWeb by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 211,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 109,498 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in AutoWeb by 332.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 62,693 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 48,207 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in AutoWeb during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AutoWeb in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. 13.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoWeb Company Profile

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to specific search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

