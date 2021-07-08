Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avalara Inc. is a provider of cloud-based tax compliance solutions. It offers businesses of all sizes achieve compliance with transaction taxes including sales and use, VAT, excise, communications and other tax types. Avalara Inc. is based in Seattle, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AVLR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Avalara from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avalara currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $186.21.

Shares of AVLR stock opened at $164.68 on Wednesday. Avalara has a 52 week low of $114.22 and a 52 week high of $185.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of -219.57 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.70.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. Avalara had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Avalara will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Avalara news, insider Amit Mathradas sold 1,074 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.11, for a total value of $145,108.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,752 shares in the company, valued at $13,882,822.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 1,637 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.36, for a total transaction of $264,146.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,397 shares in the company, valued at $16,038,699.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,798 shares of company stock worth $14,225,890. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 2.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 537,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,720,000 after acquiring an additional 11,063 shares in the last quarter. Barton Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 5.1% in the first quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 272,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,398,000 after acquiring an additional 13,326 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara in the first quarter valued at about $1,802,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 96.0% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 9.1% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

