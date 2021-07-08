Avast Plc (LON:AVST) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Avast Plc (LON:AVST) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 550 ($7.19).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVST. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 565 ($7.38) price target on shares of Avast in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 680 ($8.88) price target on shares of Avast in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

AVST stock opened at GBX 501.20 ($6.55) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 473.85. The firm has a market cap of £5.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.20, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.46. Avast has a 12 month low of GBX 418 ($5.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 604.50 ($7.90).

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

