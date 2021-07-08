Avast Plc (LON:AVST) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Avast Plc (LON:AVST) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 550 ($7.19).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVST. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 565 ($7.38) price target on shares of Avast in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 680 ($8.88) price target on shares of Avast in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

AVST stock opened at GBX 501.20 ($6.55) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 473.85. The firm has a market cap of £5.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.20, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.46. Avast has a 12 month low of GBX 418 ($5.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 604.50 ($7.90).

Avast Company Profile

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

