AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.60.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVRO. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AVROBIO from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. BTIG Research began coverage on AVROBIO in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on AVROBIO in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AVROBIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.
Shares of AVRO stock opened at $8.39 on Thursday. AVROBIO has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $20.07. The firm has a market cap of $350.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.20.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AVROBIO by 93.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in AVROBIO by 122.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in AVROBIO during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in AVROBIO by 112.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in AVROBIO during the first quarter valued at $102,000. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About AVROBIO
AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.
