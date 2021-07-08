AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.60.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVRO. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AVROBIO from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. BTIG Research began coverage on AVROBIO in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on AVROBIO in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AVROBIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Get AVROBIO alerts:

Shares of AVRO stock opened at $8.39 on Thursday. AVROBIO has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $20.07. The firm has a market cap of $350.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.20.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.12. Equities research analysts predict that AVROBIO will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AVROBIO by 93.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in AVROBIO by 122.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in AVROBIO during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in AVROBIO by 112.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in AVROBIO during the first quarter valued at $102,000. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AVROBIO

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for AVROBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVROBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.