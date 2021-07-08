Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

Analysts at HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 250.00% from the company’s previous close.

AXLA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Axcella Health in a research note on Saturday, March 20th. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of Axcella Health from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axcella Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.30.

Shares of AXLA opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. Axcella Health has a 52 week low of $3.03 and a 52 week high of $6.84. The firm has a market cap of $150.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a current ratio of 8.97.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Analysts anticipate that Axcella Health will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Axcella Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axcella Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Axcella Health by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Axcella Health by 148.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 52,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Axcella Health by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 81,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 18,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Axcella Health Company Profile

Axcella Health Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company in the United States. It treats complex diseases and enhances health using endogenous metabolic modulator compositions. The company's lead product candidates include AXA1665 for the treatment of overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125 for treating non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

