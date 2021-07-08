Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF) Stock Price Down 2%

Shares of Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF) dropped 2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.14 and last traded at $22.14. Approximately 72 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.58.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.57.

About Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF)

Axfood AB (publ) engages in the food retail and wholesale businesses in Sweden. It operates through Willys, HemkÃ¶p, Dagab, and Axfood Snabbgross segments. The company operates its retail business through Willys, HemkÃ¶p, and Eurocash chains; and the online store, Mat.se. It is also involved in the e-commerce business; and provision of private label products.

