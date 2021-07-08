Azbit (AZ) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Azbit (CURRENCY:AZ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. One Azbit coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Azbit has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. Azbit has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $177.00 worth of Azbit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00057576 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003256 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00019353 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.27 or 0.00930167 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005295 BTC.

Azbit Profile

Azbit (AZ) is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. Azbit’s total supply is 124,724,662,825 coins and its circulating supply is 83,057,996,159 coins. Azbit’s official message board is medium.com/azbit-news . Azbit’s official Twitter account is @azbit_news and its Facebook page is accessible here . Azbit’s official website is azbit.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Azbit is a crypto financial platform. It works as a crypto banking institution and provides users with exchange services with a built-in margin and algorithmic trading. Azbit is an investment platform that offers social copytrading (mimic other traders movements), SAMM accounts, and portfolio management tools. In addition, a multicurrency digital wallet is available at the platform for the users to store and manage their digital assets. The team Azbit is developing a project on the capitalization of more than 4k coins on https://cmc.io. The Azbit Token (AZ) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that allows users to pay exchange fees at a discounted rate when using platform services. “

Buying and Selling Azbit

