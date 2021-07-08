Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Shares Gap Up to $26.56

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.56, but opened at $27.43. Azure Power Global shares last traded at $27.41, with a volume of 662 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AZRE shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Azure Power Global from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Azure Power Global in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -20.69 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The energy company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $58.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.00 million. Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 27.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Azure Power Global Limited will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZRE. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Azure Power Global by 93.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Azure Power Global in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Azure Power Global by 332.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,411 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Azure Power Global by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,555 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Azure Power Global by 10.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,394 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

About Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE)

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

