B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Stock Price Down 6.2%

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)’s share price traded down 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $70.24 and last traded at $70.55. 4,602 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 324,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.21.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.32.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $9.03 EPS for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a return on equity of 113.15% and a net margin of 37.15%. The company had revenue of $600.16 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th.

In other news, CEO Andrew Moore acquired 5,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.68 per share, for a total transaction of $338,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,397,837.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Howard Weitzman sold 10,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.86, for a total value of $810,465.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,482,055.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 38,316 shares of company stock valued at $2,567,784 and sold 955,503 shares valued at $8,901,501. Company insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RILY. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the first quarter worth about $17,058,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 16.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,681,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,793,000 after acquiring an additional 242,482 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 242.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 292,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,956,000 after acquiring an additional 207,511 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the first quarter worth about $9,193,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the first quarter worth about $5,724,000. 44.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY)

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.