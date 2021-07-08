B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.03

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.03 and last traded at $4.05, with a volume of 219177 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BTG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James set a $7.00 price target on shares of B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. TD Securities lowered shares of B2Gold to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of B2Gold from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $10.25 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.89.

Get B2Gold alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.84. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $362.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.37 million. B2Gold had a net margin of 36.55% and a return on equity of 20.57%. Equities research analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTG. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in B2Gold by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in B2Gold by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 8,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in B2Gold by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 23,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in B2Gold by 145.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in B2Gold by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. 54.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

See Also: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.