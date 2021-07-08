Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.25 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Banco Bilbao Vizcaya is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Societe Generale upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Shares of BBVA opened at $6.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12 month low of $2.49 and a 12 month high of $6.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.45.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 20.08%. On average, analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 40,354,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124,561 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,976,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,859 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,247,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,561,000 after acquiring an additional 513,776 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,713,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,822,000 after acquiring an additional 131,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,869,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,978,000 after acquiring an additional 168,135 shares in the last quarter. 2.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

